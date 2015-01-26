News release from the Halton Regional Police Service.
On Monday January 19, 2015, following a traffic stop for an unsafe move at Thompson Road in the Town of Milton, a lone male driver was cautioned for the offence.
During the conversation with the driver, grounds were formed to arrest him for possession of a controlled substance.
A search incident to arrest identified marihuana, a quantity of marihuana “butter” and cookies containing marihuana.
The accused, Stephen COCHRINE (52 yrs) from the town of Halton Hills was charged with the following offences:
Possession of Cannabis Marihuana – under 30grams
Possession of Cannabis resin or hashish – greater than 1 gram
Possession of Cannabis resin or hashish – greater than 1 gram
Anyone with information on this or any other crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 800 222-8477
no comment