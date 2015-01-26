Drug Charges Following Traffic Stop

News release from the Halton Regional Police Service.

On Monday January 19, 2015, following a traffic stop for an unsafe move at Thompson Road in the Town of Milton, a lone male driver was cautioned for the offence.

During the conversation with the driver, grounds were formed to arrest him for possession of a controlled substance.

A search incident to arrest identified marihuana, a quantity of marihuana “butter” and cookies containing marihuana.

The accused, Stephen COCHRINE (52 yrs) from the town of Halton Hills was charged with the following offences:

Possession of Cannabis Marihuana – under 30grams

Possession of Cannabis resin or hashish – greater than 1 gram

