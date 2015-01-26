Men Arrested for Shoplifting at Shoppers Drug Mart

News release from the Halton Regional Police Service.

On Tuesday January 20, 2015 at approximately 7:55 pm, three male suspects stole a large quantity of baby formula from the Shoppers Drug Mart at 1450 Headon Road in Burlington.

A store employee followed one of the suspects and was pushed from behind by a second suspect to allow both men to enter a vehicle and flee along with the third suspect and the licence plate of the vehicle was obtained.

At approximately 8:28 pm, police located the suspect vehicle near the Shoppers Drug Mart at 2080 Appleby Line in Burlington. One of the suspects was arrested near the vehicle while two other suspects were arrested after leaving the Shoppers Drug Mart with more stolen baby formula and cosmetics. Police have recovered all the stolen property from both stores.

Arrested and charged are:

Bruno ANTUNES (37 yrs) of Toronto (Held for Bail)

• Theft under $5000

• Robbery

• Fail to comply with recognizance

Aristide CINELLI (37 yrs) of Toronto (Held for Bail)

• Theft under $5000

• Robbery

Flavio CINELLI (35 yrs) of Toronto (Held for Bail)

• Theft under $5000

• Robbery

• Fail to comply with recognizance (three counts)

Anyone with information about this investigation are asked to contact police at 905 825-4747 ext. 2305 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477