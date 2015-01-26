Passerby Interrupts a Theft

News release from the Halton Regional Police Service.

Just before 8:00am, on Wednesday January 21, 2015 a member of the public driving by Amhill Enterprises on King Road in the City of Burlington observed the accused stealing large metal beams from the property and loading up a pick-up truck.

The accused sped off at a high rate of speed, followed by the witness who called the police. The witness provided updates to the police as the accused drove in a dangerous manner in attempts to elude capture. The accused was subsequently stopped and arrested.

The stolen property was valued at $3000.00 and has been recovered and returned to the business.

Accused:

Kenneth OLSEN , 44 years , from Stoney Creek has been charged with:

Theft under $5000 and Dangerous Driving

Anyone with information on this or any other crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 800 222-8477