Pedestrian Hit By Car

News release from the Halton Regional Police Service.

On Tuesday January 20, 2015 at approximately 1905hrs Halton Regional Police were dispatched to the area of Thompson Road and Derry Road in the Town of Milton for a Personal Injury Collision. Witness reports were that a pedestrian had been struck by a motor vehicle.

Emergency services arrived on scene and treated the eighteen year old male pedestrian for a serious head injury. He was transported to a local hospital and then subsequently transported by air ambulance to a trauma centre. Due to the nature of the injury, the Collision Reconstruction Unit attended the scene and assumed responsibility for the investigation.

At this time, investigation has revealed that a northbound motor vehicle on Thompson Road struck the pedestrian in the curb lane, approximately one hundred metres north of Derry Road. It appears the pedestrian was attempting to cross the road at the time of the collision. The driver of the motor vehicle remained on scene and is co-operating with the police investigation.

The identity of the male pedestrian will not be released at this time.

Detective Constable Caves is the lead investigator and can be contacted at (905) 825-4747 ext. 5065 should anyone have witnessed the collision.