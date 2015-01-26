Police Charge Two More in American Counterfeit Scam

News release from the Halton Regional Police Service.

As the Halton Regional Police warn the public about the increased circulation of counterfeit American bills, two more accused’s have been identified and charged.

On December 12, 2014 two accuseds and an unknown third male attended the Canadian Tire Store located at 2070 Appleby Line in the City of Burlington. The three males selected various power tools and subsequently purchased the items using counterfeit American bills. The transactions totaled a value of approximately $1,340.00 and were paid for exclusively using sixty seven (67) American $20 dollar bills.

The bills were examined and determined to all be counterfeit. Halton Police were notified of the fraudulent transactions and the investigation has led to fraud charges against two males.

Accused:

Randy AMOFA, 26 years, of no fixed address, has been charged with

Possession of Counterfeit Money, Uttering Counterfeit Money and Proceeds of Crime

A warrant is out for the arrest of the second accused,

Jeffrey OPOKU, 25 years or no fixed address, for the charges of Possession of Counterfeit Money, Uttering Counterfeit Money and Proceeds of Crime.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Constable Mark Murray of the Regional Fraud Unit at 905 825-4747 ext 8734 or anyone with information on this or any other crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 800 222-8477