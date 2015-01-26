Police Have Identified Suspect in Church Theft

News release from the Halton Regional Police Service.

Halton Police investigators have identified the individual believed to be responsible for the theft of approximately $15,000.00 from St Joseph’s Ukrainian Church in Oakville on January 7th 2015.

Police are currently attempting to locate and arrest the following individual for the offences of Break & Enter and Breach of Probation.

Sean Allen WOOD, 43 years of Hamilton.

Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation or the location of this individual is asked to call Halton Regional Police at 905-825 4747 ext. 2210 or Crime Stoppers at 1 800 222-8477