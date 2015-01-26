Police Looking for Public’s Assistance in Identifying a Suspect in Church Theft

News release from the Halton Regional Police Service.

Halton Regional Police are appealing to the public for assistance in identifying a man who stole approximately $15,000.00 from a Church office.

On January 7, 2015, between 12:45pm and 5:45pm, an unknown man entered the St. Joseph’s Ukrainian Catholic Church at 300 River Oaks Blvd., East in the Town of Oakville.

The church administrative office was locked during that time but the building remained opened due to a child day care facility in the basement.

The suspect was caught on security video at 1:22pm entering the administrative office and it is estimated he stole $15,000.00 in both cash and donation cheques.

The suspect is described as:

Male, white

45-50 years of age

5’10-6’0 in height

180-200 lbs, average build

Short, dark thinning hair at the top, longer in the back

Brown/grey moustache and unshaven beard/goatee

Suspect was wearing light coloured blue jeans with dirt on the thighs, a burgundy front zip jacket, possibly fleece with a light purple material under the arms and wearing white running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact D/Constable Jody Dennis at 905 825-4747 ext 2270 or ext 2216 or anyone with information on this or any other crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 800 222-8477