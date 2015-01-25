Police Warning the Public about Narcotics Stolen from Vet Clinic

News release from the Halton Regional Police Service.

A newly opened vet clinic in Oakville was broken into and a large quantity of potentially harmful narcotics were stolen.

Between the hours of 3:00pm on January 5th, 2015 to 5:00am on January 6, 2015, unknown suspects broke into the Lakeshore Animal Hospital at 150 Lakeshore Road in the Town of Oakville.

Suspects smashed the front door to gain entry and ransacked the office area. A locked medication/narcotics cabinet was forced open and the contents stolen.

Police are concerned due to the nature and quantity of two of the drugs stolen and consider their potential availability on the street to be a safety concern.

Vetalar, is a Ketamine based sedative. Ketamine has been commonly used as the “date rape” drug. It can also become a stimulant if converted into powder form.

Phenobarbital is a narcotic used to treat seizures in both animals and humans and if not taken properly, or the proper dose, serious side effects can occur.

We encourage the public to be vigilant and for parents to be aware of these narcotics.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Andy Forde, Oakville Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905 825-4747 ext 2215 or anyone with information on this or any other crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 800 222-8477