Two Arrested in Shoplifting Incident at The Bay

News release from the Halton Regional Police Service.

On Monday January 19, 2015 at approximately 8:15 PM, police were alerted by security officers working at The Bay store at the Burlington Mall, 777 Guelph Line about a theft in progress.

Security officers believed five males in the store were involved in a prior theft that occurred earlier the same day at The Bay in Oakville.

The five males exited the store through various doors with stolen merchandise. A responding officer immediately located two suspects at which time the officer was assaulted and the two males fled on foot after dropping a quantity of stolen merchandise. The officer involved was not seriuously injured.

Police continued to search the area with the assistance of canine and one suspect was arrested near the mall.

A short while later, police received information that two additional suspects possibly boarded a taxi which was then stopped by police in the area of Laurentian Drive and Harvester Road. These two suspects fled the taxi and one was quickly arrested while the other remains outstanding.

Police recovered almost $1000 in stolen merchandise in the taxi.

It is believed the remaining suspects fled in a vehicle which was seen leaving the mall at an extremely high rate of speed.

Police are continuing to investigate with hopes of identifying these men who are described as being black males in their mid-twenties.

The following persons have been arrested and charged:

Nathan HOLDER (22 yrs) of Oakville (Held for Bail)

• Theft under $5000 (two counts)

• Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

Courtney JESHURON (23 yrs) of Mississauga

• Theft under $5000

• Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

• Breach of Recognizance

Anyone with information about this investigation are asked to contact the Detective Constable Lorena Mallinson Burlington – Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905 825-4747 ext. 2334 or 2316 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.